Fire on…..chilly Sunday. by happypat
Photo 4840

Fire on…..chilly Sunday.

We gave in….its a Sunday & the temperature has dropped considerably.

We had visitors this morning but otherwise it’s been a quiet day…coincidently they have a beagle called Bunty…..she was very good.
I caught up with a few jobs I haven’t had time to do after a busy week.
I’ve had a box of damsons sitting in the kitchen since last Tuesday.
It was today or the bin so I got cracking & sorted out the ones still in good enough for damson gin.
It doesn’t matter that they are soft thankfully but I salvaged just over 2 pounds which was ample.

I also had some cooking apples waiting to be used so got them peeled & stewed too.
Another busy week ahead. Hospital appointments for two mornings this week….neither of us thankfully.
Hair cut Wednesday & visitors coming on Thursday after Move it or Loose it.

Let’s hope I can get a decent photo or two….if I remember!
Beverley ace
A lovely busy day and now a cozy rest! Super capture
September 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I don't feel the cold..... but tonight, it feels chill in the house!
September 14th, 2025  
