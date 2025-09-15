Previous
Please! by happypat
Photo 4841

Please!

Taken at the Westmorland Show.

I’ve been out all day ferrying my friend for X-ray then to the optician for glasses repair.

I didn’t mind as it’s been a miserable day with high winds & rain.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh that trusting, loving look, only a Spaniel can give - A lovely candid ! Pat !
September 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… Aaaa
September 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww what a pleading look!
September 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
One adoring dog!
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact