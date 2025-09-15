Sign up
Previous
Photo 4841
Please!
Taken at the Westmorland Show.
I’ve been out all day ferrying my friend for X-ray then to the optician for glasses repair.
I didn’t mind as it’s been a miserable day with high winds & rain.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
11th September 2025 12:01pm
show
,
spaniel
,
agriculture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh that trusting, loving look, only a Spaniel can give - A lovely candid ! Pat !
September 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see… Aaaa
September 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww what a pleading look!
September 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
One adoring dog!
September 15th, 2025
