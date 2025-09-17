Calf feeder for 100.

Our granddaughter sent us this photo this morning.

They live in South Island NZ & milk 1000 cows.

They are in the last 100 or so of calving.

Alex said they have these calf feeders for 100 cows & there are 75 on this one.

Sometimes she sends us a video & to hear them sucking is lovely.



I took my sister in law to the eye clinic this morning but it was very unsatisfactory as there is some doubt whether the replacement cataract would be a good result. Something to do with the worry it might make the eye pressure worse.

More tests.