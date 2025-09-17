Previous
Calf feeder for 100. by happypat
Photo 4843

Calf feeder for 100.

Our granddaughter sent us this photo this morning.
They live in South Island NZ & milk 1000 cows.
They are in the last 100 or so of calving.
Alex said they have these calf feeders for 100 cows & there are 75 on this one.
Sometimes she sends us a video & to hear them sucking is lovely.

I took my sister in law to the eye clinic this morning but it was very unsatisfactory as there is some doubt whether the replacement cataract would be a good result. Something to do with the worry it might make the eye pressure worse.
More tests.
julia ace
Always good to hear the suck and the Tails Wag.. And outside now it's spring..
September 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
Wow, that's quite a sight
September 17th, 2025  
