The cataract clinic.

I took my sister in law to this clinic yesterday.

She had drops in her eyes & we were there all morning but a compleat waste of time as because she has glaucoma the operation might make the pressure in her eyes worse.

Having a second opinion in October.



We had visitors this afternoon, but to be honest it was hard work. A friend of Harrys from long ago but it was me that did all the talking! She was dropped off at 2.15pm but not picked instil 5.30pm! It was lovely seeing her but too long I’m afraid!

He was shocked how she had aged too……

Ready for a quiet day tomorrow, it’s been hectic this week!





I’ve spent a good bit of time in hospital type environments this week & strangely it’s always a male cleaner!