The cataract clinic. by happypat
Photo 4844

The cataract clinic.

I took my sister in law to this clinic yesterday.
She had drops in her eyes & we were there all morning but a compleat waste of time as because she has glaucoma the operation might make the pressure in her eyes worse.
Having a second opinion in October.

We had visitors this afternoon, but to be honest it was hard work. A friend of Harrys from long ago but it was me that did all the talking! She was dropped off at 2.15pm but not picked instil 5.30pm! It was lovely seeing her but too long I’m afraid!
He was shocked how she had aged too……
Ready for a quiet day tomorrow, it’s been hectic this week!


I’ve spent a good bit of time in hospital type environments this week & strangely it’s always a male cleaner!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Have a casual Friday… lots of you time 🍀
September 18th, 2025  
julia ace
Oh dear that all sounds a bit much.. Hope you can do something today just for you..
Always good seeing a man do domestic chores..
September 18th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh dear, its hard work making conversation when it doesn't flow easily
September 18th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
It’s hard work when conversation doesn’t flow.
September 18th, 2025  
