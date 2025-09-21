Sign up
Previous
Photo 4846
Officially NZ residents!
Our eldest son & wife ……Brian & became official NZ residents last Thursday.
59 new Kiwis from 14 countries pledged their allegiance to their new country.
A big moment for them all.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia
ace
Wow that is great.. True Kiwi's now..
September 21st, 2025
