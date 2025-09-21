Previous
Officially NZ residents! by happypat
Photo 4846

Officially NZ residents!

Our eldest son & wife ……Brian & became official NZ residents last Thursday.
59 new Kiwis from 14 countries pledged their allegiance to their new country.
A big moment for them all.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow that is great.. True Kiwi's now..
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact