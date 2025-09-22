Anyone for bread?

In the food hall at the Westmorland show.



Lots of lovely loaves looking so tempting.

Harry & I don’t eat a lot of bread these days, a loaf last us ages so I didn’t buy any but plenty of people did!



I’ve been to a Lady Farmers committee meeting today to discuss our charity luncheon on the 16th October. Much to do!



I’m struggling with the commenting a but at the moment but will do my best.