Anyone for bread? by happypat
Photo 4847

Anyone for bread?

In the food hall at the Westmorland show.

Lots of lovely loaves looking so tempting.
Harry & I don’t eat a lot of bread these days, a loaf last us ages so I didn’t buy any but plenty of people did!

I’ve been to a Lady Farmers committee meeting today to discuss our charity luncheon on the 16th October. Much to do!

I’m struggling with the commenting a but at the moment but will do my best.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1327% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
What comes first , the look, smell or taste -- with bread I just love the swell of freshly baked bread. A wonderful display - we also eat very little bread - but for - toast at b/fast and Gary's packed lunch ! Having said that I have just enjoyed grilled tomato and cheese on toast, for my tea. !!!!!!
You will have a busy time ahead preparing for your Charity lunch in Oct -- it will soon be here !
September 22nd, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
These look delightful. Like you we don't eat very much bread these days. The last week of the month there's a market in the square here and a lovely baker who does pretty special seeded sourdough.... which we do enjoy ☺️
September 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
These look great. We try not to eat too much bread, a small loaf usually lasts us a week.
September 22nd, 2025  
