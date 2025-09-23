Previous
Cumberland wrestling by happypat
Photo 4848

Cumberland wrestling

Cumberland or Westmoreland wrestling is very popular sport & enjoyed by adults & children alike.
The aim is to hold the component as you see in the photo & unseat them onto the ground either by lifting or tripping them up with a foot behind the opponents leg.
All ages were taking part at the Westmorland show but these two were quite young. A bout doesn’t last ,one & I guess it’s the best of three.
Both girls & boys take part.

This was going on in about the only dry spell of weather.

Sorry I’m shattered today for some reason…..I have a lot on at the moment!
23rd September 2025

Pat Knowles

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great entertainment to watch. That’s a fantastic sky too.
September 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The crowds are enjoying watching the game/ competition ! What a wonderful sky - I hope it didn't rain and spoil the scene !
September 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice candid of the action of wrestling
September 23rd, 2025  
