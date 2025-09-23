Cumberland wrestling

Cumberland or Westmoreland wrestling is very popular sport & enjoyed by adults & children alike.

The aim is to hold the component as you see in the photo & unseat them onto the ground either by lifting or tripping them up with a foot behind the opponents leg.

All ages were taking part at the Westmorland show but these two were quite young. A bout doesn’t last ,one & I guess it’s the best of three.

Both girls & boys take part.



This was going on in about the only dry spell of weather.



