It’s Maize carting time!

So many tractors busy getting the Maize crop off while it’s fine.

After the deluge rain of the last few weeks the ground has dried out nicely.

At this time of the year it’s a hit or miss affair.

We have done it in all weathers but sometimes the tractors have to be towed out of the mud….a nightmare!

So lucky when the ground is hard & it all comes off cleanly.

We have had Connie the last couple of days so I have been walking her around the fields.

She’s going home tomorrow.



In the picture you can see the River Wyre hardly visible just below the tractor line. Then in between that is an area of low lying flooded land as the river has been very high lately.