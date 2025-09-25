Previous
It’s Maize carting time! by happypat
Photo 4849

It’s Maize carting time!

So many tractors busy getting the Maize crop off while it’s fine.
After the deluge rain of the last few weeks the ground has dried out nicely.
At this time of the year it’s a hit or miss affair.
We have done it in all weathers but sometimes the tractors have to be towed out of the mud….a nightmare!
So lucky when the ground is hard & it all comes off cleanly.
We have had Connie the last couple of days so I have been walking her around the fields.
She’s going home tomorrow.

In the picture you can see the River Wyre hardly visible just below the tractor line. Then in between that is an area of low lying flooded land as the river has been very high lately.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Yes always a fine line .. to leave it long enough to be at the optimum condition for harvesting and beating the weather.. Hopefully they get it in the stacks without too much hassle..
September 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful shot and composition. Your heart is still with the farming Pat!
September 25th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely rural scene - with the last of the crop gathered home ! Some lovely floating clouds in the bright blue sky !
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact