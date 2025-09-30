Natures art

I was awed to see the work of this spider when I went outside the other morning.

In the centre was the worker……what a night she had!

I thought it had been broken but I saw it again today ….all depends where the light is how well you can see it.



I haven’t been on 365 for a good few days but I have had this horrid bug.

I sent Harry out for covid tests but it wasn’t that.

A dry cough & a temperature. I was sore & shivery.

The worst thing though was the absolute exhaustion I felt.

It’s taken me quite a while to feel like doing anything.

Back to feeling ok now but I still find things tiring.

Just taking it slow!