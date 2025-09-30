Previous
Natures art by happypat
Natures art

I was awed to see the work of this spider when I went outside the other morning.
In the centre was the worker……what a night she had!
I thought it had been broken but I saw it again today ….all depends where the light is how well you can see it.

I haven’t been on 365 for a good few days but I have had this horrid bug.
I sent Harry out for covid tests but it wasn’t that.
A dry cough & a temperature. I was sore & shivery.
The worst thing though was the absolute exhaustion I felt.
It’s taken me quite a while to feel like doing anything.
Back to feeling ok now but I still find things tiring.
Just taking it slow!
Thom Mitchell ace
Wow! That's awesome!
September 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - what a gorgeous web, - so beautiful ! fav
September 30th, 2025  
