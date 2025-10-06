Previous
Alex NZ citizen! by happypat
Photo 4851

Alex NZ citizen!

Last week Alex took her oath to NZ. Good they are all on the same side, Alex & the girls dual nationality & Simon born & bred New Zealander.

I’m feeling back to normal:after my what I still think was a form of covid.

Still quite a bit on as I’m out every day this week except Thursday & jobs to do then too.
I’m away at the weekend so I’m still slacking.
The problem is now that I keep forgetting to take a photo…..my mojo has gone completely but I will get back on track!


Harry at the hospital this afternoon but a good result thankfully.
Pat Knowles

