Alex NZ citizen!

Last week Alex took her oath to NZ. Good they are all on the same side, Alex & the girls dual nationality & Simon born & bred New Zealander.



I’m feeling back to normal:after my what I still think was a form of covid.



Still quite a bit on as I’m out every day this week except Thursday & jobs to do then too.

I’m away at the weekend so I’m still slacking.

The problem is now that I keep forgetting to take a photo…..my mojo has gone completely but I will get back on track!





Harry at the hospital this afternoon but a good result thankfully.