Concert time

I have been away over the weekend in Stockport.

The Plaza theatre, a beautiful Art Deco building.

The organ in the front rises up out of the floor like the one in the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool.



You may know I go to see Daniel O’Donnell when ever he is in our area.

Four of us this time, we enjoy our little trips away & over the last thirty years have go to know Daniel really well.

A great concert as usual with a fantastic buzz……he appreciates every one of his audience who often travel miles to see him.

Three solid hours on stage.



Catching up with all my commitments so will be back very soon. A big Lady Farmers charity lunch later this week…I shall be glad when that is safely out of the way.



I must say I am missing my 365 diary & all your news!