Charity Lunch

Lady Farmers Charity Lunch for 96 lady farmers!

It’s been a long couple of days, cooking & organising everything. Last night we went to set up Out Rawcliffe Village Hall & today there at 10am.

All went well & we had a brilliant speaker who was among other things Boris Johnson’s Private Parliamentary secretary. She did tell us a few funny things about him but said he was an excellent & very kind boss.

I stood on a chair to take this photo but couldn’t get everyone in.



Life slows down a lot from now on thankfully although I have a B&B friend staying for five nights next week. He’s been coming to stay with us for about fifteen years so we know him well.



We have the road up outside our house today. They are re tarmacking the whole road & it will take around a week. They had to put a ramp up for me when I drove out this morning!



Sorry if I haven’t got to commenting on your photos lately….I’m sort of on half duty but will get up to all your photos again soon.