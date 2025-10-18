Pat & Maureen

Maureen loves her glasses….i told her she looked like Marj Proops……who is old enough to remember her?



A bit if a stressful day as Harry & I went shopping in Garstang……to cut a long story short the car key got locked in the car! Panic as we were almost up to the limit of

our parking time. We thought should we ring a locksmith then I happened to check where our daughter was & luckily she was also in Garstang at another shop.



She came & picked us up, took us home to collect the spare key & drove me back.

She was on her way to the cottage in Hawkshead so we delayed her somewhat!



Another stress as the spare key was flat but someone said use the proper key….i had never given it a thought to do it the old fashioned way like that!



I’m hoping we were within the three hours parking time! I did tell someone in Booths about my problem so if we are a little bit over I shall appeal.