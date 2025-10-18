Previous
Pat & Maureen by happypat
Pat & Maureen

Maureen loves her glasses….i told her she looked like Marj Proops……who is old enough to remember her?

A bit if a stressful day as Harry & I went shopping in Garstang……to cut a long story short the car key got locked in the car! Panic as we were almost up to the limit of
our parking time. We thought should we ring a locksmith then I happened to check where our daughter was & luckily she was also in Garstang at another shop.

She came & picked us up, took us home to collect the spare key & drove me back.
She was on her way to the cottage in Hawkshead so we delayed her somewhat!

Another stress as the spare key was flat but someone said use the proper key….i had never given it a thought to do it the old fashioned way like that!

I’m hoping we were within the three hours parking time! I did tell someone in Booths about my problem so if we are a little bit over I shall appeal.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Pat Knowles

Lin ace
Glad that the key issue was solved without a lock smith...I carry my spare in my purse, just in case...you both have fabulous glasses - love the color of Maureen's and I wear the rimless, just like you!
October 18th, 2025  
julia ace
Oh that happened to me once.. These smart cars say you can't lock the car with them in but yes you can.. Had family with me so I am reminded of it often..
AA came to my rescue.
Love your friends glasses..
October 18th, 2025  
