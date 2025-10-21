Previous
When Daddy does the preschool pick up in the afternoon. by happypat
When Daddy does the preschool pick up in the afternoon.

Alex wondered why the kids asked where daddy was when she picked the girls up from pre- school.
Now she knows why!
Not a good idea daddy just before their evening meal!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Pat Knowles

Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
But they all look so happy and that’s worth a lot. Gorgeous photo.
October 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a joyful image, I love it! Big smiles
October 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a super image!
October 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
So cute 🥰
October 21st, 2025  
