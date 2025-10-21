Sign up
Previous
Photo 4858
When Daddy does the preschool pick up in the afternoon.
Alex wondered why the kids asked where daddy was when she picked the girls up from pre- school.
Now she knows why!
Not a good idea daddy just before their evening meal!
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
4
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5728
photos
121
followers
85
following
1330% complete
Sue Cooper
ace
But they all look so happy and that’s worth a lot. Gorgeous photo.
October 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a joyful image, I love it! Big smiles
October 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a super image!
October 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
So cute 🥰
October 21st, 2025
