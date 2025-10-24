John

You have probably all seen John before.



When I was doing B&B he was a regular visitor three times a year.

These days he comes once always in October.



He has a regular routine & friends he visits.

He came on Tuesday & goes home on Sunday.



He has become a bit of a jet setter in the last few years as he now has a lady friend who has a daughter in Corfu & a daughter in San Diego.



He thinks nothing of flying out to see them both.



Lydia is coming tonight so there won’t be much commenting so no need to comment on mine!