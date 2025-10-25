Previous
Manchester Piccadilly. by happypat
Manchester Piccadilly.

I took this photo on my train journey to Stockport a couple of weekends ago.

I do like a train station.

25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Me too! Always so photogenic and so much to see
October 25th, 2025  
carol white ace
A very busy scene, great capture
October 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great shot… fun times
October 25th, 2025  
