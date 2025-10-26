Sign up
Previous
Photo 4863
Shoe shine boys!
Our grandchildren live much more exciting lives than we do these days!
Jack spent this last week in New York so I have pinched one of the photos he sent me.
Our neighbours are back from Spain, we have missed them. They came round with flowers & fizz,
The b&b has gone home so a stripping bed day & then the fire on & Sunday papers
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5734
photos
121
followers
86
following
1332% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 26th, 2025
