Michael by happypat
Photo 4866

Michael

Sorry I have been absent for quite a while so thought I would pop up & tell you why.
For a start our WiFi has been dreadful over the past couple of weeks. It seems to be steady now so fingers crossed.
Also a couple of weeks ago my brother died suddenly. He had just his usual day, he went for wood in the morning…..pottered about, had fish & chips for his tea.
Went to bed & just keeled over with a massive bleed on the brain.
It’s been a shock for everyone but a very good way to die. No lingering in a nursing home & he was 81 plus a good happy life living exactly as he wanted with loving family round him.
He & his wife Jean had been together since they were both 14 years old.
The funeral is on Monday & I have family staying over the weekend.
I have got out of the habit of taking a photo but will get back very soon.

The photo is of me & Micheal at Newbiggjn on Sea in Northumberland where we used to spend our holidays.

Thank you all for your messages. So nice to be missed!!
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1333% complete

Jennifer ace
So sorry about your brother Pat, such a shock for you all, even it is a good way to go. This is a lovely picture of you both. Hope you have many happy memories of him, especially on your holidays, it's about 15 miles from where I live X
November 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Adorable photo - no socks! Sorry about your brother - its always tough when its your own family!!
November 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry for your loss. Great heritage photo
November 12th, 2025  
