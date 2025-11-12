Michael

Sorry I have been absent for quite a while so thought I would pop up & tell you why.

For a start our WiFi has been dreadful over the past couple of weeks. It seems to be steady now so fingers crossed.

Also a couple of weeks ago my brother died suddenly. He had just his usual day, he went for wood in the morning…..pottered about, had fish & chips for his tea.

Went to bed & just keeled over with a massive bleed on the brain.

It’s been a shock for everyone but a very good way to die. No lingering in a nursing home & he was 81 plus a good happy life living exactly as he wanted with loving family round him.

He & his wife Jean had been together since they were both 14 years old.

The funeral is on Monday & I have family staying over the weekend.

I have got out of the habit of taking a photo but will get back very soon.



The photo is of me & Micheal at Newbiggjn on Sea in Northumberland where we used to spend our holidays.



Thank you all for your messages. So nice to be missed!!

