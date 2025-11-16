Family

I had to go back into the old photos album today as I haven’t been out anywhere.



This is a photo of my father & two of his siblings.

Dad on the left the eldest of four. He was born in 1915 so would have been 110 this year.



On the far right is my Auntie Eva who was a Major in the Queen Alexander’s Royal Nursing Corp. She was torpedoed during the war off Cyprus. I am the one most like her apparently.



In the middle is Cecil who died quite early. He contracted Rheumatic fever as a child & died in his fifties.

Another brother Gavan was born the youngest & lived into his late 80’s.

Gavan & Cecil were excellent engineers in their lifetime.



My father joined the RAF & was commissioned & trained as a navigator in Bomber Command during the war. He survived 31 sorties & all the crew that flew with him in 9 Squadron . They flew in the wonderful Lancaster Bomber.



Sadly he died of a heart attack aged 57 so life caught up with him eventually.



He never ever spoke of his war years & we were too young g even to think about asking which we all regret so much.



All of them were born in Newcastle Northumberland.



Our granddaughter lives there now & loves it so I think a bit if Geordie is in Lydia’s blood.