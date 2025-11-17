The sun shines on the righteous!

A bit of a tongue in cheek comment but it was the first thing that popped into my head.

My brother Michael’s funeral went off beautifully yesterday.

Held at Longridge Golf Club on Jeffrey Hill on a fabulous clear sunny day.

Over 150 people attended & he was piped in & out after the service.

Michael was born in Forres Scotland where our father was stationed after his stint as a navigator in the war. An instructor at Lossiemouth so we lived in Forres.

Michael was a character….respected by all who knew him…..& his house was home to so many who needed a bit of warmth & friendship.

He was very proud of his Scottish birth & returned every year with the whole family on holiday to Arisaig. It was his pilgrimage & as the family grew bigger quite a trip. He had an old Rolls Royce which regularly made the trip up North.

We sent him on his way with the Sky Boat song, prayers & a wee dram.



I took this photo & was rather amazed at the sun shining on his coffin!



