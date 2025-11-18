Sign up
Longridge Golf Club
It was a fabulous view on Monday when we had my brothers funeral.
A very diff ent scene today as the fells are covered with snow.
Today I have been to a Lady Farmer Charity event for Derrion House a children’s hospice.
Lovely lunch then a fashion show & lots of stalls selling things. A massive raffle made a lot of money too.
18th November 2025
