Family meal

Sunday lunch the day before my brothers funeral.
From left to right:
Peter my younger brother, he flew in from Spain but Jane his wife stayed in the caravan with the dog. They go to Spain every winter.
Cathy, Harry, Me, our brother in law Nick & my sister Margaret who live in Norfolk.
Despite the sad occasion it was a nice weekend & good to get together.
One missing of course!

Connie will be sitting beside Harry who is very naughty & feeds her.
You can just see Gus the cat on the whicker chair at the back.

Cathy cooked us a lovely meal & we all met up at her house.
Garth took the photo.
20th November 2025

Sad reason, but conversely so lovely to be together and the smiles show it. ❤️
November 20th, 2025  
