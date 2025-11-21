Previous
Sisters by happypat
Photo 4870

Sisters

A week ago when we had family staying we went out for a meal.
Although we did take three try’s at this photo this one was the only one without one of us with our eyes shut!

My younger sister Margaret & me on a very rare photo opportunity.

She lives in Norfolk which seems a long way away these days.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 21st, 2025  
