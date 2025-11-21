Sign up
Photo 4870
Sisters
A week ago when we had family staying we went out for a meal.
Although we did take three try’s at this photo this one was the only one without one of us with our eyes shut!
My younger sister Margaret & me on a very rare photo opportunity.
She lives in Norfolk which seems a long way away these days.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5742
photos
120
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th November 2025 9:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sisters.
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 21st, 2025
