Saturday shop by happypat
Photo 4871

Saturday shop

Our Booths store in Garstang is looking very festive now.
Booths is a wonderful shop, quite unique in that it sells a massive variety of choice.
We love shopping there the best although we do go through traitors gate to Aldi as much as we short at Booths as it’s very competitive but our favourite is Booths ….a lovely cafe upstairs too.

So busy this morning too!

I was cross as if I had looked at my Find a Friend App I would have seen Cathy & Garth upstairs in the cafe with their nephew Luke’s children. Would have joined them if we had known.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Pat Knowles

Sarah Bremner ace
It's lovely to have a super store not far from home. And always good to shop local when you can!
November 22nd, 2025  
