Previous
Photo 4876
Evening
I have been out with my friend in Marks & Spencer’s today & the only photo I thought to take was of a pouch of Turkey Gravy!
I was cooking our evening meal & thought this will have to do.
We were there to return some clothes Harry bought a couple if weeks ago but weren’t right.
I bought a nice red sweater with 25% off….i felt I needed brightening up!
I did try on 5 pairs of trousers but didn’t buy any of them!
A few Christmas presents & some food.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
7
3
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4869
4870
4871
4872
4873
4874
4875
4876
Tags
home
,
fire
,
evening
Dianne
ace
Looks lovely and cosy. And your red jersey sounds lovely.
November 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
And home to relax again. Perfect!
November 28th, 2025
julia
ace
Looks a cosy spot.
November 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
It looks very cosy
November 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks very cosy Pat!
November 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! and the joy to come home to a cosy and warm home again !
November 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@beryl
@carole_sandford
@carolmw
@casablanca
@dide
Harry had just lit the fire when I got home!
November 28th, 2025
