Evening by happypat
Photo 4876

Evening

I have been out with my friend in Marks & Spencer’s today & the only photo I thought to take was of a pouch of Turkey Gravy!

I was cooking our evening meal & thought this will have to do.

We were there to return some clothes Harry bought a couple if weeks ago but weren’t right.

I bought a nice red sweater with 25% off….i felt I needed brightening up!
I did try on 5 pairs of trousers but didn’t buy any of them!
A few Christmas presents & some food.

28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15
Dianne ace
Looks lovely and cosy. And your red jersey sounds lovely.
November 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
And home to relax again. Perfect!
November 28th, 2025  
julia ace
Looks a cosy spot.
November 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
It looks very cosy
November 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It looks very cosy Pat!
November 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! and the joy to come home to a cosy and warm home again !
November 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl @carole_sandford @carolmw @casablanca @dide

Harry had just lit the fire when I got home!
November 28th, 2025  
