A perfect day for soup!

Brenda & I have had another day out today.

We have been to two Christmas fairs!



The first one to support Alice who is the daughter of Neil who died in the summer on his bike ride with Garth. She broke her foot so couldn't go to work as a midwife so she he’d plenty of time to make wonderful crafty things.

The second one was at my old village hall next to Whitechapel Primary School where all my kids went to school.

Brenda wanted to see it as her granddaughter is having her wedding party there next August.

It’s surprising how much you spend on bits & bats!

In between we had our lunch at Sallys in Garstang. ……this soup was delicious!



In Sallys we bumped into a friend white daughter has a wonderful ladies clothes shop which I have been very carefully avoiding as I do not need more clothes! Of course we went back with her & I saw a fantastic pair if trousers but luckily ….or not….someone who had been looking at them earlier came in & bought them from under my nose!