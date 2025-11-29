Previous
A perfect day for soup! by happypat
Photo 4877

A perfect day for soup!

Brenda & I have had another day out today.
We have been to two Christmas fairs!

The first one to support Alice who is the daughter of Neil who died in the summer on his bike ride with Garth. She broke her foot so couldn't go to work as a midwife so she he’d plenty of time to make wonderful crafty things.
The second one was at my old village hall next to Whitechapel Primary School where all my kids went to school.
Brenda wanted to see it as her granddaughter is having her wedding party there next August.
It’s surprising how much you spend on bits & bats!
In between we had our lunch at Sallys in Garstang. ……this soup was delicious!

In Sallys we bumped into a friend white daughter has a wonderful ladies clothes shop which I have been very carefully avoiding as I do not need more clothes! Of course we went back with her & I saw a fantastic pair if trousers but luckily ….or not….someone who had been looking at them earlier came in & bought them from under my nose!
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A perfect day all round… wonderful times shared.
November 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a good day & it’s definitely soup season.
November 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
You have had a busy day. The soup looks delicious.
November 29th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh I did laugh at the lovely trousers being sold just like that 😀.
Sounds like a pretty good day. 🥰
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact