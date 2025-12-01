Sue

Our next door neighbour who popped in for a coffee this morning.

A few of us neighbours were supposed to be going on the bus to Garstang this evening to the Victorian Christmas Fair but it’s raining so I think it’s off.

We backed out anyway as Harry isn’t fit enough but he’s much better than he was!

Such a shame the weather has spoilt it all. Nothing nicer than a dry evening with a bit of frost & all the stalls set out along the high street.



Might be better for them tomorrow evening hopefully.



First day of December. Our village looked quite festive last night as the shop trees are lit & quite a few house ones too. Next weekend for us I think.