Previous
Sue by happypat
Photo 4878

Sue

Our next door neighbour who popped in for a coffee this morning.
A few of us neighbours were supposed to be going on the bus to Garstang this evening to the Victorian Christmas Fair but it’s raining so I think it’s off.
We backed out anyway as Harry isn’t fit enough but he’s much better than he was!
Such a shame the weather has spoilt it all. Nothing nicer than a dry evening with a bit of frost & all the stalls set out along the high street.

Might be better for them tomorrow evening hopefully.

First day of December. Our village looked quite festive last night as the shop trees are lit & quite a few house ones too. Next weekend for us I think.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Aww, it is sad it clashed with the weather. Hopefully tomorrow is better. She looks a happy lady. Happy Advent!
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact