Batala drumming band

Batala Lancaster is a Samba reggae drumming band which every year performs at the Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival.

It’s a very exciting thing to watch. Part of the Batala Mundo family which has 45 sister bands across 17 countries. All the bands play a form of drum music originating in Salvador in North Eastern Brazil.

Batala Lancaster has repeat bookings from festivals & many smaller local & charity events.

There is a waiting list to join the band & they are opening the waiting list to join again in 2026.

They have taser workshops first where they provide ear plugs & you have to be fit as it’s very physical as you move & march while drumming.



Garstang festival welcomed them over the last two evenings.