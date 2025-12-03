Previous
Batala drumming band by happypat
Photo 4880

Batala drumming band

Batala Lancaster is a Samba reggae drumming band which every year performs at the Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival.
It’s a very exciting thing to watch. Part of the Batala Mundo family which has 45 sister bands across 17 countries. All the bands play a form of drum music originating in Salvador in North Eastern Brazil.
Batala Lancaster has repeat bookings from festivals & many smaller local & charity events.
There is a waiting list to join the band & they are opening the waiting list to join again in 2026.
They have taser workshops first where they provide ear plugs & you have to be fit as it’s very physical as you move & march while drumming.

Garstang festival welcomed them over the last two evenings.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
I love their outfits, sounds very entertaining.
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact