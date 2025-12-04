Previous
Rainy Blackpool by happypat
Photo 4881

Rainy Blackpool

Drove into Blackpool today to return more trousers Harry bought at M&S.
We have Connie for four days over the weekend so thought I had better go while I could.
It was quiet & pretty dreary too.
Looking towards Blackpool Tower & beyond the arch the white building is the Winter Gardens where Strictly Come Dancing is held in the Tower Ballroom.

50 mikes north of us in Silverdale there was a 3.3 earthquake during the night. We never felt anything.

Max our 15 year old grandson received two awards yesterday at his school Lindisfarne College. Second in R&D & first in Science!
Ant sent us the video.
Well done Max, very proud of you.
Carole Sandford ace
Heard on the news about the earth tremor on the news, no damage anywhere apparently. Nice shot of the decoration & the landmarks. It’s been dull & rainy here today.
December 4th, 2025  
