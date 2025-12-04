Rainy Blackpool

Drove into Blackpool today to return more trousers Harry bought at M&S.

We have Connie for four days over the weekend so thought I had better go while I could.

It was quiet & pretty dreary too.

Looking towards Blackpool Tower & beyond the arch the white building is the Winter Gardens where Strictly Come Dancing is held in the Tower Ballroom.



50 mikes north of us in Silverdale there was a 3.3 earthquake during the night. We never felt anything.



Max our 15 year old grandson received two awards yesterday at his school Lindisfarne College. Second in R&D & first in Science!

Ant sent us the video.

Well done Max, very proud of you.