Photo 4882
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Our neighbours Sue & Andrew are having a big Christmas weekend so the house is all decorated. Family coming from all over the place.
They do Christmas BIG!
I have a very nasty cough…..it sounds worse than it is….but I feel fine!
Picking Connie up in the morning as her family are away for four days. Lydia is driving over Shap as I write on her way home.
I posted four cards to NZ….outrageous postage…..£13 80!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely tastefully and beautiful Christmas decorated home Hope you will soon get rid of that cold - perhaps a hot toddy and early to bed tonight ! Don't mention the cost of postage - its even bad enough to post here in the UK alone !
December 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@beryl
Yes I will try & do just that Beryl.
December 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nicely decorated! Lovely for everyone in the street to see too.
December 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very classy decorations
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’ll be wonderful to have Connie staying… wish you 100% better
I like beryls advice
December 5th, 2025
