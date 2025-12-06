Not fit man or dog…………

We have Connie for four days.
Cathy, Garth & Lydia are in Amsterdam for the Christmas Market.
It was Cathys birthday present.
They are staying on a very luxury looking barge on a canal.
Harry is not impressed……he hates water!
We had visitors this morning so didn’t get out for the walk until afternoon when the weather had taken a turn for the worse !
I have a very chesty cough still….having to sleep with an extra pillow. It sounds really bad & I'm having to try & keep quiet in company.
Everybody will be backing off.