Not fit man or dog………… by happypat
Not fit man or dog…………

We have Connie for four days.
Cathy, Garth & Lydia are in Amsterdam for the Christmas Market.
It was Cathys birthday present.
They are staying on a very luxury looking barge on a canal.
Harry is not impressed……he hates water!

We had visitors this morning so didn’t get out for the walk until afternoon when the weather had taken a turn for the worse !

I have a very chesty cough still….having to sleep with an extra pillow. It sounds really bad & I'm having to try & keep quiet in company.
Everybody will be backing off.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1337% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful to see Connie enjoying her walk… look after you there’s some nasty colds whizzing around.
December 6th, 2025  
