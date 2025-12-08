Ruth

Connie & I went to visit Grandma Ruth this morning!

Ruth is Cathys mother in law & Garths mum.

Ruth & I have been friends for around 55 years since all our children were little.

I got to know Ruth standing outside Whitechapel Primary School as we watched our two six year olds Brian our eldest & Garth set off on a school trip.

She & Michael had just moved into our village of Inglewhite so I gave her a lift home. The two families have been friends ever since.

You can imagine our delight when Cathy & Garth got married!

Connie always loves going to Ruth as she has a big garden with this path along the stream plus a field.

It was a good place to walk today as we had a good chat too.

Ruth’s grandson Luke has recently died so it’s his funeral on Friday.

He leaves a wife & two children Arthur 6 & Betty 2.

It will be a very sad day

All the 5 cousins have been brought up together so a very close family.



It’s been a very bad year in 2025……..will be glad to see 2026.



Connie was out of sight somewhere.