Previous
Photo 4886
The Beech hedge
Ruth has a lot if these beautiful beech hedges in her garden
We have always loved a beech hedge & they look so much nicer than a bare hedge with no leaves in the winter.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
3
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5758
photos
120
followers
85
following
1338% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th December 2025 11:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandma
,
hedge
,
beech
,
ruth.
Carole Sandford
ace
They do look good, lovely colour.
December 10th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful landscape
December 10th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
I do agree..... they add colour whatever time of the year. 😊
December 10th, 2025
