Previous
The Beech hedge by happypat
Photo 4886

The Beech hedge

Ruth has a lot if these beautiful beech hedges in her garden
We have always loved a beech hedge & they look so much nicer than a bare hedge with no leaves in the winter.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
They do look good, lovely colour.
December 10th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful landscape
December 10th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
I do agree..... they add colour whatever time of the year. 😊
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact