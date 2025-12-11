River Wyre at high tide

The River Wyre is a very unpredictable river.

At its estuary a few miles away into the sea at Fleetwood so it’s tidal. The river ebbs & flows & in the summer it’s so shallow our cows walked to the other side three times.

We had to have the fire brigade out each time as one would get stuck in the mud & some kind soul rang them.

We came back the last time & our hears sank again to see the fire truck out again.

So embarrassing.

As it happened one of my best friend’s daughter is married to the then head fire officer in Preston.

They asked for cow halters as the only payment!



As you can see here the river can be as wide as a motorway & moving fast.

Of course a couple of miles up the river is the village of St Michael’s scene of the tragedy of a young mum.



You can see why the locals never had any doubt what had happened.



You can see the Cartford Bridge toll there too….60pence to cross by car. It cost me £1.20 to go to Lady Farmers.