Previous
Red berries by happypat
Photo 4894

Red berries

The sun was shining on the mass of red berries on the cotoneaster shrub climbing over our wall.

It’s grown so high that I’ve had to sit on a cushion when driving out of our drive so I can see over the top.

Out for lunch today with my friend Dot.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Tall & beautiful
December 18th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful, it's a good job I don't live near you, I would be out at night with my secateurs!
December 18th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Gorgeous colours
December 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Berries are so abundant this year. Fabulous red!
December 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - so bountiful of berries - the birds haven't started on most berries yet due to the mild weather I assume !
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact