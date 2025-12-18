Sign up
Previous
Photo 4894
Red berries
The sun was shining on the mass of red berries on the cotoneaster shrub climbing over our wall.
It’s grown so high that I’ve had to sit on a cushion when driving out of our drive so I can see over the top.
Out for lunch today with my friend Dot.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
5
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5766
photos
120
followers
85
following
1340% complete
4887
4888
4889
4890
4891
4892
4893
4894
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th December 2025 9:42am
red
berries
climbing
Beverley
ace
Tall & beautiful
December 18th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful, it's a good job I don't live near you, I would be out at night with my secateurs!
December 18th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Gorgeous colours
December 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Berries are so abundant this year. Fabulous red!
December 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - so bountiful of berries - the birds haven't started on most berries yet due to the mild weather I assume !
December 18th, 2025
