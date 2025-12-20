Previous
Festive logs by happypat
Festive logs

Harry had been to collect a trailer load of wood yesterday so this morning was unloading time!

Our next door neighbour Andrew kindly came found with his wheel barrow & helped us unload & pack it.

Jack has been tonight, he brought Connie with him & I remembered she is the only one I haven’t bought a present for!
She is easy to buy for though!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful stack of logs - the best Christmas gift , I am sure they will keep you warm for the rest of this winter ! - love the little festive sparkle !
December 20th, 2025  
