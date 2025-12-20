Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4896
Festive logs
Harry had been to collect a trailer load of wood yesterday so this morning was unloading time!
Our next door neighbour Andrew kindly came found with his wheel barrow & helped us unload & pack it.
Jack has been tonight, he brought Connie with him & I remembered she is the only one I haven’t bought a present for!
She is easy to buy for though!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5768
photos
120
followers
85
following
1341% complete
View this month »
4889
4890
4891
4892
4893
4894
4895
4896
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th December 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
wood
,
fires
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful stack of logs - the best Christmas gift , I am sure they will keep you warm for the rest of this winter ! - love the little festive sparkle !
December 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close