Christmas Nativity

This morning Harry & I drive to our old stomping ground in Inglewhite.
It was the Nativity play at the Congregational Church where we used to go on a Sunday.
Cathy & Garth live in this area so still regularly attend.
A very good nativity play with all the children playing their part.
The singing was always the most remembered thing & they haven’t lost their ability to lift the rafters!
The only church I know that has been extended & full up every Sunday.
Our kids had a great social life growing up there.
Not a great photo but we were sitting at the side & I wasn’t too keen to be visible taking a photo.
Afterwards refreshments then soup at Cathys & delivering local Christmas cards.