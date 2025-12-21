Previous
Christmas Nativity by happypat
Christmas Nativity

This morning Harry & I drive to our old stomping ground in Inglewhite.
It was the Nativity play at the Congregational Church where we used to go on a Sunday.
Cathy & Garth live in this area so still regularly attend.
A very good nativity play with all the children playing their part.
The singing was always the most remembered thing & they haven’t lost their ability to lift the rafters!
The only church I know that has been extended & full up every Sunday.
Our kids had a great social life growing up there.

Not a great photo but we were sitting at the side & I wasn’t too keen to be visible taking a photo.

Afterwards refreshments then soup at Cathys & delivering local Christmas cards.
julia ace
Nice to attend your old Church.. Our local had their Christmas special last night but we had family Christmas dinner to attend.. Its always a lively service with lots of people jammed into the tiny Church..
December 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…. Lovely to read joy & happiness
December 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025  
