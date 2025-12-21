Christmas Nativity

This morning Harry & I drive to our old stomping ground in Inglewhite.

It was the Nativity play at the Congregational Church where we used to go on a Sunday.

Cathy & Garth live in this area so still regularly attend.

A very good nativity play with all the children playing their part.

The singing was always the most remembered thing & they haven’t lost their ability to lift the rafters!

The only church I know that has been extended & full up every Sunday.

Our kids had a great social life growing up there.



Not a great photo but we were sitting at the side & I wasn’t too keen to be visible taking a photo.



Afterwards refreshments then soup at Cathys & delivering local Christmas cards.