Old Preston by happypat
Photo 4898

Old Preston

Years ago the old gothic Town Hall in Fishergate burnt down in 1947.
Instead of building it back up again they pulled it down & put a glass monstrosity in its place.
Cathy’s Father in law used to pass the building work going on & Michael loved looking in skips.
The stuff they threw in those skips were beautiful stone plaques depicting the various trades of Preston.
Michael was a very handy man & built extensions & a garage to his stone house in Inglewhite.
The builders used to say to Michael take them so he did & make good use of them as you can see.
I took photos of these beautiful plaques all set in the walls of Garths mum’s house.
I have two more photos to show you.

The shops were so busy today…it was a nightmare trying to get round everywhere.

Of course you then have to unpack everything & then of course you think I had better clean the fridge out etc etc.
Had my car cleaned & bought some grave pots for some graves.
After all that I delivered the Focus magazine down Cartford Lane.

I’m ready for a good sit tonight.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Pat Knowles

Dianne ace
How neat that he rescued and repurposed these lovely plaques.
December 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Kath's father in law sounds very much like my dad, always salvaging something to re purpose ! Such a lovely plaque and og historic interest !
December 22nd, 2025  
