Old Preston

Years ago the old gothic Town Hall in Fishergate burnt down in 1947.
Instead of building it back up again they pulled it down & put a glass monstrosity in its place.
Cathy’s Father in law used to pass the building work going on & Michael loved looking in skips.
The stuff they threw in those skips were beautiful stone plaques depicting the various trades of Preston.
Michael was a very handy man & built extensions & a garage to his stone house in Inglewhite.
The builders used to say to Michael take them so he did & make good use of them as you can see.
I took photos of these beautiful plaques all set in the walls of Garths mum’s house.
I have two more photos to show you.
