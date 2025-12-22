Old Preston

Years ago the old gothic Town Hall in Fishergate burnt down in 1947.

Instead of building it back up again they pulled it down & put a glass monstrosity in its place.

Cathy’s Father in law used to pass the building work going on & Michael loved looking in skips.

The stuff they threw in those skips were beautiful stone plaques depicting the various trades of Preston.

Michael was a very handy man & built extensions & a garage to his stone house in Inglewhite.

The builders used to say to Michael take them so he did & make good use of them as you can see.

I took photos of these beautiful plaques all set in the walls of Garths mum’s house.

I have two more photos to show you.



The shops were so busy today…it was a nightmare trying to get round everywhere.



Of course you then have to unpack everything & then of course you think I had better clean the fridge out etc etc.

Had my car cleaned & bought some grave pots for some graves.

After all that I delivered the Focus magazine down Cartford Lane.



I’m ready for a good sit tonight.