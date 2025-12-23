Previous
Man cave by happypat
Photo 4899

Man cave

This men’s barbers is called The Man Cave & is open every day of the week.
Today it seemed to be full of bits & young men.
I must say there were some very modern young chaos in there with various different hairstyles.
One of them in the middle had hair as long as a woman’s & I saw him later walking down the street & it was still long & looked as though he hadn’t seen a barber for years!
You can’t see them but a row of waiting lads to the left……every seat filled!
I risked it & took a photo….

Harry bought me a new skirt today at Dreams, I’m not normally a skirt person but I love it & it’s a change from trousers.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow that barber shop is for the young-ish guys, for sure I’m glad you took a photo! Skirts are sure popular now. Glad you bought one.
December 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
I like how the one barber's reflection in the mirror can be seen! Hope we get to see you modeling your pretty new skirt! 😊
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact