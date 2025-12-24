Previous
Christmas …..the Crib in my church this year. by happypat
Christmas …..the Crib in my church this year.

A very Happy Christmas to all my lovely friends on 365.

I hope your Christmas is all you would wish for be it quiet & peaceful or wild & chaotic!

I hope it’s a fun & happy time for you all.

We are going to our daughter’s house as usual.
Cathy cooks a lovely meal although I am cooking the Turkey as normal & taking it ready.

There will be eight of us & more young ones in the evening for games.

Missing our extended family of 12 in New Zealand of course but there will be phone calls.

A very blessed Christmas to you all.

🎄🎄😍🥂
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Pat Knowles

Dianne ace
Merry Christmas to you and your family Pat. Cooking a turkey is something I’ve never done.
December 24th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@dide Ha ha no I don’t think I would on your hot Christmas day either! It’s easy I have a little Turkey timer I put in the heaviest part & when cooked the red centre bit pops out…fool proof!
December 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely nativity scene
December 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet , A very Happy Christmas to you , Harry and your family - Enjoy !
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 24th, 2025  
