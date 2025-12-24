Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4900
Christmas …..the Crib in my church this year.
A very Happy Christmas to all my lovely friends on 365.
I hope your Christmas is all you would wish for be it quiet & peaceful or wild & chaotic!
I hope it’s a fun & happy time for you all.
We are going to our daughter’s house as usual.
Cathy cooks a lovely meal although I am cooking the Turkey as normal & taking it ready.
There will be eight of us & more young ones in the evening for games.
Missing our extended family of 12 in New Zealand of course but there will be phone calls.
A very blessed Christmas to you all.
🎄🎄😍🥂
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5772
photos
120
followers
85
following
1342% complete
View this month »
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th December 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
meaning
,
crib
Dianne
ace
Merry Christmas to you and your family Pat. Cooking a turkey is something I’ve never done.
December 24th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@dide
Ha ha no I don’t think I would on your hot Christmas day either! It’s easy I have a little Turkey timer I put in the heaviest part & when cooked the red centre bit pops out…fool proof!
December 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely nativity scene
December 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet , A very Happy Christmas to you , Harry and your family - Enjoy !
December 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close