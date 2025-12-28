Previous
Cathy won’t be happy but I fully intended to take another photo with my new iPhone but there was a rush to make our evening meal then number one son rang up so now at this time of the evening I have only just had time to post a photo.
Unfortunately it was a test photo I took at Cathy’s house this evening while Jack was transferring my details.
She was making a lemon meringue pie for guests tomorrow.

Poor girl will be saying ‘no mum’. In fact she did but it’s today’s photo!
I am impressed with the three cameras & how they can change to different distances.

I shall enjoy learning!
Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely photo of the family scene. Cameras are so good on iPhones now.
December 28th, 2025  
Loopy-Lou
Great photo. I got to love my iPhone camera when I forgot my camera for my Weymouth trip, it was nice travelling light 😁 and got plenty of awesome photos too.
December 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture on your phone… I love mine to pieces…
Enjoy learning…
December 28th, 2025  
Lesley Knowles
A lovely shot of family life! 🥰
December 28th, 2025  
