Testing!

Cathy won’t be happy but I fully intended to take another photo with my new iPhone but there was a rush to make our evening meal then number one son rang up so now at this time of the evening I have only just had time to post a photo.

Unfortunately it was a test photo I took at Cathy’s house this evening while Jack was transferring my details.

She was making a lemon meringue pie for guests tomorrow.



Poor girl will be saying ‘no mum’. In fact she did but it’s today’s photo!

I am impressed with the three cameras & how they can change to different distances.



I shall enjoy learning!

