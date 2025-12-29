No room at the Inn!

Poor old Gus was trying to sleep in Connie’s bed….he was finding it hard to find room among all Connie’s toys!



We had a visitor this morning then out for soup & mince pies at a friend’s house. After that we went across the road to visit our opposite neighbours!



All the jobs I was going to do didn’t get done nor did I take one photo with my new camera!



Hopefully tomorrow I will do better.