Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4905
No room at the Inn!
Poor old Gus was trying to sleep in Connie’s bed….he was finding it hard to find room among all Connie’s toys!
We had a visitor this morning then out for soup & mince pies at a friend’s house. After that we went across the road to visit our opposite neighbours!
All the jobs I was going to do didn’t get done nor did I take one photo with my new camera!
Hopefully tomorrow I will do better.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5777
photos
120
followers
85
following
1343% complete
View this month »
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
4903
4904
4905
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th December 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
cat
,
gus
,
cathy’s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close