Previous
No room at the Inn! by happypat
Photo 4905

No room at the Inn!

Poor old Gus was trying to sleep in Connie’s bed….he was finding it hard to find room among all Connie’s toys!

We had a visitor this morning then out for soup & mince pies at a friend’s house. After that we went across the road to visit our opposite neighbours!

All the jobs I was going to do didn’t get done nor did I take one photo with my new camera!

Hopefully tomorrow I will do better.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact