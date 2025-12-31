Courtyard Caffe

Posting early today as we are out later.

Coffee stop in the cafe this morning with friends.

Thought I should get a photo while I thought.

We were staying in tonight for only the second time ever as we don’t like driving in the dark plus we find it a long time waiting for midnight after the meal & we are too old to be jigging around dancing all night….music too loud to talk so that’s it, no more New Years Eve do’s for us!



Then yesterday our lovely neighbours came round & asked us out for a meal at their house…..Greg & Maggie from over the road too!

Andrew is a great cook!

Looking forward to it!