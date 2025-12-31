Previous
Courtyard Caffe by happypat
Photo 4907

Courtyard Caffe

Posting early today as we are out later.
Coffee stop in the cafe this morning with friends.
Thought I should get a photo while I thought.
We were staying in tonight for only the second time ever as we don’t like driving in the dark plus we find it a long time waiting for midnight after the meal & we are too old to be jigging around dancing all night….music too loud to talk so that’s it, no more New Years Eve do’s for us!

Then yesterday our lovely neighbours came round & asked us out for a meal at their house…..Greg & Maggie from over the road too!
Andrew is a great cook!
Looking forward to it!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact