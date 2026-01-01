Harry & Maggie

A fantastic New Years Eve spent next door with our neighbours Sue & Andrew.Greg & Maggie who live across from us were invited too.Andrew cooked us an amazing roast dinner of Pork & crackling with all the trimmings.Sticky toffee pudding afterwards.As you can see their house is so beautifully decorated for. Christmas too.Connie also received a present ….a little bag with a couple of soft toys.Maggie suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, it was so nice she was able to attend.Happy New Year to all my 365 friends. I hope it’s better than 2025!