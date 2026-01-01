Previous
Harry & Maggie by happypat
Photo 4908

Harry & Maggie

A fantastic New Years Eve spent next door with our neighbours Sue & Andrew.
Greg & Maggie who live across from us were invited too.
Andrew cooked us an amazing roast dinner of Pork & crackling with all the trimmings.
Sticky toffee pudding afterwards.
As you can see their house is so beautifully decorated for. Christmas too.
Connie also received a present ….a little bag with a couple of soft toys.

Maggie suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, it was so nice she was able to attend.


Happy New Year to all my 365 friends. I hope it’s better than 2025!

1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1344% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Sounds like a lovely celebration! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of your friends. Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026  
