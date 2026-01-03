Previous
January Wolf Moon by happypat
Photo 4910

January Wolf Moon

Coming back from a friends Diamond Wedding celebrations late afternoon I couldn’t help notice this massive moon over the far fells.

I know it will be higher & over us better later but I quite liked all the sky & the low horizon.

Sorry posting late tonight so there might not be much commentating!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Pat Knowles

Corinne C ace
Lovely colors
January 3rd, 2026  
julia ace
Great capture.. lovely colours.
January 3rd, 2026  
