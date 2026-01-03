Sign up
Photo 4910
January Wolf Moon
Coming back from a friends Diamond Wedding celebrations late afternoon I couldn’t help notice this massive moon over the far fells.
I know it will be higher & over us better later but I quite liked all the sky & the low horizon.
Sorry posting late tonight so there might not be much commentating!
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
9
2
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
3rd January 2026 4:14pm
moon
super
Corinne C
ace
Lovely colors
January 3rd, 2026
julia
ace
Great capture.. lovely colours.
January 3rd, 2026
