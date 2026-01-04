Sign up
Previous
Photo 4911
Firework tree
Loved this acer in a friends garden…..Tec & Sue’s garden actually.
Loved the way it had so many trunks & then the glorious spurt of pink leaves. !
All the decorations down today it looks bare but tidier!
Spring round the corner but it snowed a little today. .we went for a walk round the block……keep moving!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours. We took ours down on Friday.
January 4th, 2026
