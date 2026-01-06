Hottest shop in the village!

Last weekend the original flower shop opened as a Charity Shop for Trinity Hospice.

Always a very quaint building it’s spent its life as an Italian restaurant, briefly an Indian restaurant then it was bought by a builder who did it up for his florist daughter.

Now it’s become this amazing charity shop with so much fascinating stuff ……an Aladdin’s cave!

Three rooms stuffed with a massive variety of good things….some new & some vintage.

The chap was laying out a table full of vintage jeans……I sent a photo to our granddaughter Lydia who loves charity shops.

I have already bought a fantastic pair of red leather gloves.