Hottest shop in the village! by happypat
Photo 4913

Hottest shop in the village!

Last weekend the original flower shop opened as a Charity Shop for Trinity Hospice.
Always a very quaint building it’s spent its life as an Italian restaurant, briefly an Indian restaurant then it was bought by a builder who did it up for his florist daughter.
Now it’s become this amazing charity shop with so much fascinating stuff ……an Aladdin’s cave!
Three rooms stuffed with a massive variety of good things….some new & some vintage.
The chap was laying out a table full of vintage jeans……I sent a photo to our granddaughter Lydia who loves charity shops.
I have already bought a fantastic pair of red leather gloves.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

