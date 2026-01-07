Previous
Mr & Mrs by happypat
Photo 4914

Mr & Mrs

Two sweet robins who live in our neighbours house.

Not much commenting tonight sadly as I’m not up to too much today as I had a tummy bug in the night.
I’m ok but resting !!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
