Pink by happypat
Photo 4917

Pink

Even in winter & with not one flower in our garden there is still a little colour around.
I look at other 365ers gardens & the wonderful winter flowers & think oh dear!
I do have a white hellebore but it’s a weary looking colour so I’m not too keen on that.
This Hebe is going to be lovely this year & the shrub behind which is the one that was moved by the builder has lovely red stems in the winter.
I think the red stemmed one & its mother plant need to be severely pruned in the late winter as the new growth becomes the red ones the following winter.
Cornus Alba

I vow to get in the garden quickly this year as it got neglected last year…..the weeds got on top of me as the ground was so hard it was hard to pull them out.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely plants to be growing together !
January 10th, 2026  
julia ace
They look great garden companions.. Hebes or koromikos are a great value in the garden, though we have to be diligent with pruning here or they can get very leggy..
January 10th, 2026  
