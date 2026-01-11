Bird in a tree

A wandering round the garden & I have always liked this pot yellow bird sitting in the trunk of the big tree in the middle of our lawn.
I bought it from an art cafe near Cambridge in New Zealand many years ago ago.
I can’t remember the name of the place, it might not even be there now. I bought quite a few things from that place & I used to have them out on a wall at the farm but sadly sitting in the shed here just now. There doesn’t seem to be anywhere to put them here but I must have another think this summer.
A sneaky chilly wind here today & it’s grey & dreary……sitting by the fire weather!
Just googled & it’s called The Lily Pad Cafe with art studio. I loved that place.
Lily Pad Cafe looks great have to remember that one next time we are down that way.