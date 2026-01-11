Previous
Bird in a tree by happypat
Photo 4918

Bird in a tree

A wandering round the garden & I have always liked this pot yellow bird sitting in the trunk of the big tree in the middle of our lawn.
I bought it from an art cafe near Cambridge in New Zealand many years ago ago.
I can’t remember the name of the place, it might not even be there now. I bought quite a few things from that place & I used to have them out on a wall at the farm but sadly sitting in the shed here just now. There doesn’t seem to be anywhere to put them here but I must have another think this summer.
A sneaky chilly wind here today & it’s grey & dreary……sitting by the fire weather!

Just googled & it’s called The Lily Pad Cafe with art studio. I loved that place.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Cute birdie..love the splash of colour.
Lily Pad Cafe looks great have to remember that one next time we are down that way.
January 11th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
That's very cute.
January 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I think he might like a friend brought back, next time you go down there. I have several small pieces of pottery from NZ I’ve brought back.
January 11th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Very cute bird giving a splash of much needed colour in the garden. Keep warm!
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact